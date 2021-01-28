The Biden Administration Ramps up COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

The U.S. government is working to buy an additional 100 million doses of each of the two approved coronavirus vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.

In face of growing frustration over vaccine shortages, U.S. President Joe Biden announced Tuesday a roughly 16 percent boost in vaccine deliveries to states over the next three weeks.

The country expects to provide enough doses to vaccinate 300 million people by the end of the summer or early fall.

"The brutal truth is it's going to take months before we can get the majority of Americans vaccinated. Months. In the next few months, masks, not vaccines, are the best defense against COVID-19," the U.S. President said.

A society that can’t even recognize its failures is set to fail again & again in future. W Europe & the US have catastrophically botched COVID-19, in health & economy; & yet some focus on *downplaying* the scale of their country’s failure, rather than on identifying the causes. pic.twitter.com/C9ct6hRlav — I hate UK’s COVID failure �� (@DwinnersCovi) January 28, 2021

Shortages have been so severe that some vaccination sites around the United States had to cancel tens of thousands of appointments with people seeking their first shot.

"We appreciate the administration stating that it will provide states with slightly higher allocations for the next few weeks, but we are going to need much more supply," said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. had recorded over 25.5 million COVID-19 cases and 427,000 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.