US Experts Support Rescue of Miners Trapped in Mexico

Experts from the U.S. will join the efforts to rescue the ten miners trapped since August 3 in a mine in the state of Coahuila.

According to Mexico's National Civil Protection Coordinator, Laura Velázquez, the experts will join the team of specialists collaborating to rescue the ten miners trapped in the coal mine El Pinabete in Sabinas this Wednesday Coahuila (north).

The U.S. experts were requested for analysis and advice on rescue actions at the mine, Velázquez said Wednesday during the Mexican president's daily press conference.

Regarding the current situation, the official said that the water levels in the wells have stabilized, noting that in wells 2, 3, and 4 the water levels so far are 36.8, 39.3 and 36.3 meters, respectively. Velázquez expressed confidence that water levels would not rise any further.

The official also referred to the work carried out to place a new pump in well 2, which involved volunteer miners and personnel from the National Water Commission (Conagua). Velázquez said that engineering and geophysical works were conducted to have a detailed sketch of the coal mine.

Progress has also been made in managing construction material to build a retaining wall at Conchas Norte, an adjacent mine. The retaining wall would help prevent further water seepage at the site where it is believed the miners are trapped.

A German company and the German ambassador to Mexico, a mining engineer, have also been contacted, Velázquez said. The German ambassador valued the highly trained specialists that Mexico has at its disposal to handle such situations, recognizing their crucial role in the rescue.

The official further said there is ongoing contact with the miners' families. The relatives requested a few days ago the consultation of two foreign companies to evaluate whether the strategy to rescue the workers is adequate.