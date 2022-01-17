US Energy Secretary Granholm To Visit Mexico This Week

“We will receive Granholm in the National Palace, where she will meet with her Mexican counterpart Rocio Nahle and our Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard,” AMLO stated.

On Monday, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) announced that the U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will travel to his country this week to discuss the potential of the Mexican electricity market and other issues of bilateral interest.

“We will receive Granholm in the National Palace, where she will meet with her Mexican counterpart Rocio Nahle and our Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard,” AMLO stated.

The Mexican delegation could also discuss with Granholm its new power industry changes proposal, which raised concerns in Washington given that they are aimed at strengthening public control of the power market.

“Previous Mexican presidents rigged the energy sector in favor of private capitals to the detriment of consumers and Mexico's state-run energy companies. We had to change this unfair reality,” AMLO argued, stressing that he would be happy to inform Granholm about the reforms personally.



The Underground Railroad had a lesser known route that fled to Mexico.

Mexico refused to return any refugees that fled from slavery because their Constitution stated "every individual who is considered as a slave at a foreign country shall be freed and protected under the law... pic.twitter.com/MG3VqIHDpQ — AFRICAN & BLACK HISTORY (@AfricanArchives) January 13, 2022

AMLO will also thank Granholm for the U.S approval to the Royal Dutch Shell's Texas-based Deer Park refinery take-over by the Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX).

With this refinery, the one that is being built at the Dos Bocas port, and the Tula coking plant, Mexico hopes to increase its refining capacity by about 700,000 barrels per day.

"We are advancing in the purchase, whose manager will be PEMEX Director Octavio Romero and some official of the Finance Ministry if the situation requires it. As soon as the payment is made, we will inform our people," the President assured.