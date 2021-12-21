    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Mexico

Mexico Sees 23 Mild Omicron Cases

  • A health worker prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico City, Mexico, on Aug. 11, 2021.

    A health worker prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico City, Mexico, on Aug. 11, 2021. | Photo: Xinhua/David de la Paz

Published 21 December 2021
Opinion

A breakdown of the 23 patients showed 70 percent had not received a vaccine against COVID-19, according to Lopez-Gatell.

Mexico has detected 23 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, all with mild symptoms, as the outbreak continues to decline, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Tuesday.

RELATED:
 Due to COVID-19, NHL Will Not Participate in the Olympic Games

The cases are located in the capital Mexico City, the State of Mexico, and Sinaloa and Tamaulipas states, the official said.

A breakdown of the 23 patients showed 70 percent had not received a vaccine against COVID-19, according to Lopez-Gatell.

"The COVID epidemic at the moment in Mexico, and many other countries with high vaccination rates, is an epidemic of unvaccinated people," the official said.

Mexico has seen a sustained downward trend in terms of COVID-19 cases in recent months, and the current week registered a 19 percent decrease compared to the week before, Lopez-Gatell said.

So far, the country has vaccinated almost 82 million people, out of a population of 89.4 million aged 18 or older,  with at least one vaccine dose, the official said.

Tags

Covid-19 Omicron Health

by teleSUR/MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.