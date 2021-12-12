Renowned Singer Vicente Fernandez Passes Away in Mexico

El Charro de Huentitan, as Mexican called him, received countless awards and recognitions. In almost 60 years of his career, he sold more than 67 million records.

In Mexico, the famous composer, interpreter, and symbol of Mexican folklore, Vicente Fernandez passed away at the age of 81.

The death of the interpreter happened at a hospital in Guadajalara at 6:15 a.m. local time as a result of pneumonia.

Known for his interpretations of the iconic songs "Mujeres divinas", "Por tu maldito amor" and "Volver volver". He also ventured into acting with "El arracadas", "El tahur" or "El albañil."

He was awarded the Latin Grammy for Best Ranchera Music Album titled At my 80's in November.

Se nos fue Vicente Fernández. Nuestras condolencias al Pueblo Mexicano y tod@s l@s amantes de las Rancheras en Nuestra América y el mundo. Aquí lo recordamos cuando visitó al Comandante Hugo Chávez. pic.twitter.com/mU8AR3QyV7 — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) December 12, 2021

The meme reads, "Vicente Fernandez left us. Our condolences to the Mexican People and all lovers of Rancheras in Our America and the world. Here we remember him when he visited Commander Hugo Chavez."

After prolonged hospitalization, he experienced a delicate health condition due to kidney and lung failure. He returned to intensive care at the Country 2000 hospital in Guadalajara in recent days.

The last medical report informed that the singer presented "increased inflammation of his lower respiratory tract and increased respiratory support."

The famous Mexican singer was born on February 17, 1940, in Huentitan El Alto, Jalisco. In 1976, his worldwide hit and ranchero anthem, "Volver, Volver" consolidated him as the greatest ranchero singer of all times.