Evidence released by Colombian outlet Noticias Uno shows that a U.S. Embassy official was intimately involved in a Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) conspiracy to discredit Colombia’s war crimes tribunal (JEP) last year.

A letter sent in February last year by special agent Craig M. Michelin, part of the DEA’s Colombia Office, requested of his liaison at Colombia’s Attorney General's Office to provide $500,000 for an illegal operation against the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP).

Michel was previously involved in a local conspiracy leaked by local media that resulted in the arrest of former FARC leader “Jesus Santrich” and sunk Colombia’s peace process in crisis in April 2018.

In October, the criminal conspiracy to extradite Santrich started to fail, after which a DEA agent arrived in an attempt once again to entrap JEP chief prosecutor Giovanni Alvarez and magistrate Ivan Gonzalez.

Michelin then wrote prosecutor Mauricio Nieto on February 25, 2019, after the second conspiracy failed, indicating that “a criminal organization” agreed to meet “in order to sell, delay or omit decisions that are part of criminal and administrative drug trafficking processes…in exchange for a sum of approximately $500 thousand dollars.”

The United States government admits that its $11,600,000,000 in “assistance” for Colombia including $10,000,000,000 for Plan Colombia has been a colossal FAILURE.



