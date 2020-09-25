Biden Leads Trump Across Four Key Battleground States

U.S. Democratic Party's presidential candidate Joe Biden leads polls slightly in four key battleground states over his Republican rival Donald Trump.

The results of the Reuters and Ipsos' survey show that Biden is the favorite candidate in Arizona (with one point more than Trump), Wisconsin (with five), Pennsylvania (with three), and Michigan (with five).

In the last 50 years, Arizona has elected a Democratic candidate only once. However, polls show that Biden could have a 65 percent chance of winning the state.

Meanwhile, both candidates have similar numbers among likely voters in Florida and North Carolina.

Experts assured these six states are crucial to determining who will win the November 3 election, considering the size of their population.

"The race for the White House is much closer than the polls suggest in recent weeks. State and national polls show that the 2020 election may end with a mixed result," the report suggests.

This election's results could be like those of 2016 when Democrats received most votes, but Republicans won the Electoral College and the White House leadership.