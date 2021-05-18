US DoD’s Secret Army Operating at Home and Abroad Exposed

According to a Newsweek investigation, a secret 60,000 troop-strong U.S. army carries out operations across the continental U.S. and overseas, both online and offline, and tasks include defeating increasingly complex technologies.

The U.S. military is operating a 60,000-troop strong secret army without any Congressional oversight, spending at least $900 million on it annually, thus violating many U.S. laws, as well as the Geneva Conventions. This bombshell was brought to light by an investigative report by the popular U.S. magazine Newsweek, citing the results of a two-year investigation.

The Newsweek report is based on dozens of Freedom of Information Act requests, the analysis of 1,600 resumes and job postings, and interviews with several individuals involved, and reveals that the secret force engages in operations abroad and on U.S. soil.

The damning report suggests that the secret army carries out operations across the U.S. and overseas, both online and offline and that its tasks include defeating increasingly complex technologies.

Over half of the force is believed to consist of special operations troops deployed in countries like Pakistan, Yemen, West Africa, North Korea, and Iran, according to the report. Intelligence specialists engaged in the collection of information, counter-intelligence, and linguists are reportedly its second-largest party.

Other personnel constitutes a cyber army engaged in cyber-warfare and intelligence collection, and work to manipulate social media.

The secret military program is said to be known as “signature reduction,” and is ten times bigger than the CIA’s notorious clandestine operations division.

The Newsweek investigation, published worldwide, revealed that some 130 companies are said to be involved, with nearly a billion dollars in taxpayer money spent on the creation of fake documents, the payment of bills and taxes, and the construction of complex false identities. Banks and credit card companies are said to be made to look the other way for the secret army’s soldiers while searching for illegal activities such as fraud and money laundering.

Other tasks associated with the secret army reportedly involve the overriding of modern identification and biometrics systems, including fingerprinting and facial recognition, not just across the globe, but in the U.S. itself.

One retired senior officer boasted to Newsweek about the U.S. alleged superiority over its rivals in the “war” to defeat the “transparent world.” “We’re winning this war, including on the cyber side, even if secrecy about what we are doing makes the media portrayal of the Russians again look like they are ten feet tall,” he suggested.