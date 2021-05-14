Russian Troops Intercept US Military Convoy in Northeast Syria

The incident occurred on M-4 highway in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province when six tactical Russian military vehicles blocked the path of a U.S. military column moving in the area without having previously notified of its movement, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian military's Reconciliation Center at the Khmeimim Airbase in Latakia, said Friday.

According to the officer, the U.S. armed forces' actions constitute another violation of the conflict de-escalation protocols, adding that the convoy, in this case, was forced to turn around.

The United States has at least a dozen small bases in Syria, mainly in the oil and gas fields in the northeastern region of Al Jazeera. It also has one base in the Al-Tanf area, bordering Iraq, to prevent any land communication between these two countries.

Russian Kontr-Admiral Alexander Karpov said that Russian forces blocked US forces from conducting a patrol along the M4 highway in northeastern Syria. 505/https://t.co/vwODlGZM4k — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 13, 2021

The Damascus government has repeatedly denounced the illegal presence of U.S. troops in Syrian territory, which it described as occupation, and assured that Washington's actions in Syria encourage terrorist activity and aim to destabilize the country while looting its oil and natural wealth.

Moscow and Damascus both stressed that the U.S. actions in the territories under its control in Syria destabilize the already tense political situation while similarly promoting the operations of know terrorist organizations.