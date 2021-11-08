US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman Visits Uruguay

Later, she will go to Peru to discuss with President Luis Castillo's administration issues related to economic and political relations.

On Monday, the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman began an official visit to Uruguay where she will meet with officials from the President Luis Lacalle's administration.

Besides holding meetings with Foreign Affairs Minister Francisco Bustillo, the U.S. diplomat will also have meetings with private businessmen to discuss matters related to the deepening of bilateral economic relations.

Her official agenda includes the discussion of issues such as democratic governance, human rights, trade relations, and environmental protection. In this last area, she will meet with renewable energy business leaders to advance clean energy cooperation.

Sherman will also meet with the Finance Minister Azucena Arbeleche with whom she will discuss matters related to the 2007 U.S.-Uruguay Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA).

Delighted to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Uruguayan Minister to strengthen cooperation on the design & implementation of clean energy transition

I also commended Uruguay for committing to the Global Methane Pledge.





On Tuesday, Sherman will meet with President Lacalle at his headquarters in Montevideo where they will hold a joint press conference.

Previously, the Uruguayan government announced on September its intention to seek a bilateral trade agreement with China, a decision that generated tensions within the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR). Most likely, this issue will be also addressed by the U.S. diplomat.

After her Uruguay trip, Sherman will go to Peru to discuss with President Luis Castillo's administration issues related to bilateral economic and political relations. She is also expected to meet with Indigenous leaders and members of civil society.