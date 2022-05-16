US Commission to Go to Mexico to Negotiate the Americas Summit

On Monday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) announced that a U.S. commission will arrive in Mexico on Wednesday to discuss the participation of all Latin American countries in the 2022 Summit of the Americas.

“We are going to receive them with great pleasure and we are going to explain them why we consider we should all unite,” he said, adding that it would be “something extraordinary” to inaugurate a new stage in the American countries.

Besides insisting that Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela should be included in the Summit, AMLO asserted he hopes that the United States "invites everyone."

"There has been a very responsible attitude on the part of the United States because they have not come out to deny the possibility of all of us participating," AMLO said, recalling that White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki noted that President Joe Biden's administration has not yet determined which countries will speak at the Summit of the Americas.

“There are still no invitations... No president has received an invitation and I think this is part of a responsible attitude of not setting aside the proposal that many of us are making so that no one is excluded,” AMLO said.

“Whatever happens, Mexico will be represented by Foreign Affairs Minister Ebrard, but I will not go because I think we need unity, and it is time for actions and not words”, the Mexican president stressed.

"In any case, we will continue to respect each other," AMLO said, referring to the case in which agreements are not reached.