Argentina Rejects an Exclusionary Summit of the Americas

On Wednesday, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez asked the United States to invite all countries to the Summit of the Americas to be held in Los Angeles in June.

"I plan to attend... but I ask the organizers the same thing that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador asked: to invite all the Latin America countries," Fernandez said in an interview in Berlin with the DW channel.

This week, before beginning the tour of Spain, Germany and France, Argentina's Foreign Affairs Minister Santiago Cafiero also sent a formal note to the United States requesting "a summit without exclusions."

"We urge the organizers to invite everyone. This issue was already raised before the organization of the summit, when working groups were convened. It is assumed that all countries have to go to a summit," Cafiero told the press.

Days ago, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), whose pro tempore presidency is in Argentina, called for overcoming "ideological divisions" and urged "avoid exclusions that prevent all voices in the hemisphere from dialogue and being heard."

'If they’re not from the Americas, what galaxy are they from?' President López Obrador remarks on the absurdity of a Summit of the Americas which excludes countries of the Americas.



No word on whether Mexico or any other government is considering boycotting the sham event. pic.twitter.com/SmI3Fu9DNK — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) May 3, 2022

The Argentine statements come days after the U.S. State Department announced that it would not invite Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The obvious ideological bias of such stance has bothered several Latin American leaders who reject the United States assuming the role of defining who belongs or does not belong to the American continent.

Over the last week, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) have held meetings to discuss their participation in the 9th Summit of the Americas, in which the presidents of Mexico and Bolivia will not take part.

"The Summit of the Americas is about to fail, not because of the lack of will for dialogue on the part of the Latin America and the Caribbean governments, but because of the arrogance and contempt of the U.S. against our peoples," former Bolivian President Evo Morales tweeted.