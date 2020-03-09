Venezuela’s Multiparty Committee Tasked to Appoint New Electoral Officials In Session

The elected committee will be in charge of appointing the five new electoral officials that will preside the new CNE.

Venezuela’s Committee of Electoral Applications for the renewal of the National Electoral Council (CNE) was officially assembled Monday ahead of the programmed 2020 parliamentary elections.

Through his Twitter account, a lawmaker from the government’s bloc (Bloque de la Patria) Francisco Torrealba announced the official formation and the names of the legislators that will make up the aforementioned Committee, all elected unanimously.

The president is the opposition lawmaker for the First Justice party, Angel Medina, Vice President is the representative of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Julio Chavez, and the designated secretary Jose Luis Cartaya.

The elected committee will be in charge of appointing the five new electoral officials that will preside the new CNE, which is one of the agreements reached in the national dialogue sessions back in September 2019.

The negotiating talks between political factions are an initiative from President Nicolas Maduro that started in September 2019 and have allowed agreements to be made to ensure healthy coexistence and stability in the South American nation.

The members of the political parties affirmed that the main goal is to make proposals to specific issues faced by the country hit by an economic crisis, mainly generated ​​​​​by the illegal economic blockade, unilaterally imposed by the United States since 2016.

A first-phase deal back in September 2019 resulted in the return of the parliamentary bloc of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and the Great Patriotic Pole (GPP) to the country's National Assembly.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez recalled last week that they agreed on eight working groups, which will address the following topics: 1. Electoral power and electoral guarantees; 2. Truth commission; 3. Sovereignty and territorial integrity; 4. National Economy; 5. Institutional and political balance; 6. Social rights; 7. Political parties; 8. Social movements.