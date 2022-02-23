US Border Patrol Agent Kills Undocumented Migrant

U.S. human rights defenders demand a thorough, independent investigation because there are irregularities in the way local authorities process the incident.

U.S. Arizona state forensic authorities confirmed that an undocumented immigrant was shot dead by a Border Patrol agent in the Douglas town in the Cochise County on Saturday.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was captured in a raid and wounded in an open shooting. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), which leads the investigation onto the case, confirmed that the crime’s perpetrator will be prosecuted and that more information on the attack will be released soon.

Nevertheless, the Southern Border Communities Coalition (SBCC), which defends the rights of immigrants, called on Wednesday for an independent investigation of the events since it denounced that there were irregularities in the way the incident is being processed.

"The CCSO cannot investigate the border agent because it employs him," the SBCC said and condemned that this Sheriff’s Office took a day to recover the victim’s body and start analyzing the crime scene.

“The other immigrants captured in the raid, however, were taken by agents to a Border Patrol station almost immediately,” the SBCC stated. In 2021, nearly 60 Border Patrol encounters with undocumented immigrants resulted in fatalities, a figure three times higher than the deaths recorded in similar encounters in 2019 and four times higher than the last decade's annual average.

During the last 28 months of Donald Trump’s presidency, the Office of Professional Responsibility of the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) recorded a monthly average of 50 incidents of Border Patrol agents' excessive force usage. Under President Joe Biden, these incidents have increased by 20 percent.