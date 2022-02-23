Cuba Urges US Not To Promote NATO Spread Towards Russian Border

“The U.S. government threatened Russia and manipulated the international community about the risks of an imminent military invasion to Ukraine," Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Ministry stated.

On Tuesday, Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Ministry urged the United States to stop prompting the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) expansion towards Russian borders.

“Over the last weeks, the government of the United States has threatened Russia and manipulated the international community about the risks of an imminent military invasion to Ukraine, an action that seriously threats regional stability and peace,” the Ministry recalled.

To back this strategy, the U.S. launched an anti-Russia media campaign, which aims to justify its supply of arms to Ukraine and its deployment of troops in this Western European country.

"The NATO continued deployment of attack systems near our borders implies that the flight time of missiles to our territory would be only five to seven minutes," Russia's President Vladimir Putin warned, stressing that such interference violates the Minsk Protocol.

On Monday, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) officers destroyed two Ukrainian combat vehicles that violated their country’s state border earlier in the day by entering the Rostov region without proper authorization.

Five members of the sabotage and reconnaissance group were killed, while there was no casualty among the Russian troops and the FSB officers. Cuban chancellor Bruno Rodriguez lamented the deaths but stressed Russia’s right to defend itself against such attacks.

“We call on the United States and NATO to heed Russia’s well-founded demands for security guarantees through a constructive and respectful dialogue that avoids armed confrontations,” Rodriguez stressed.