US Bombs Taliban in Afghanistan Ahead of Moscow Conference

President Biden said that the U.S. troop withdrawal could be postponed as Afghanistan has experienced a surge in violence.

United States Forces Afghanistan (USFOR-A) Spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett on Wednesday confirmed that his country conducted airstrikes within the last 48 hrs targeting Taliban fighters in southern Afghanistan.

These military actions came just hours before the start of a multilateral conference in Moscow aimed at encouraging peace talks between the disputing parties in Afghanistan.

Taliban Spokesperson Qari Yousaf Ahmadi called the airstrikes a clear violation of the U.S.-Taliban agreement signed in Doha in February 2020.

"If they continue with actions and bombings contrary to the agreement... the Mujahideen also reserve the right to defend their fighters and will take similar actions against foreign forces," he warned and stressed that U.S. forces will be responsible for the consequences.

In the Doha agreement, the United States agreed to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by May 1. On Wednesday, however, President Joe Biden said that the troop withdrawal could be postponed as Afghanistan has experienced a surge in violence in recent months.

If Biden chooses to end the war soon, "Afghan officials say some key cities like Kandahar would likely fall to the insurgents," Stars & Stripes reported.

This e-paper specialized in military issues also recalled that the U.S. President acknowledged that it will be "tough" for his country to meet the May deadline.