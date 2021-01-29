    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Afghanistan

Biden Plans to Break Deal and Keep US Troops in Afghanistan

  • Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says the Biden administration will send a team to Kabul for consultations on efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan.

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says the Biden administration will send a team to Kabul for consultations on efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan. | Photo: Twitter/@TRTWorldNow

Published 29 January 2021
Opinion

The United States announced that the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan could be halted because the Taliban "is not complying" with the peace agreement.

During a press conference held on Thursday in Washington D.C., the U.S. capital, the spokesman of the U.S. Department of Defense, John Kirby, alleged that "the Taliban have not fulfilled their commitments" regarding the peace agreement signed in February 2020 between the two countries.

For this reason, he explained, the United States reserves the possibility to study the situation with the rest of its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) partners concerning the next steps to be taken.

RELATED:

Top Official Assassinated in Targeted Attack in Afghanistan 

Also, Kirby said that the new U.S. Administration, chaired by Joe Biden, has already initiated dialogues with its close allies on the presence of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Latif Pedram, the Afghan National Congress leader, says that they will not allow the Americans to determine their destiny with a strong presence in the region.

In response to these statements, Sher Mohamad Abas Stanikzai, a political leader of the Taliban, on Friday emphasized the need for the departure of U.S. troops from his country. "It is a good opportunity for the United States...it benefits them because we provide a safe passage for the withdrawal of U.S. forces," he made clear.

The U.S. and Taliban signed a peace agreement on February 29, 2020, for the departure of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. According to the pact, the U.S. will reduce the presence of its military to 8,600 troops.

After 19 years of U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan to fight the Taliban, insecurity continues to reign in Afghanistan and has contributed to expanding extremist groups such as Daesh.

Tags

Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal Taliban United States Army NATO Afghan National Congress Peace Agreement

People

Joe Biden John Kirby Latif Pedram Sher Mohamad Abas Stanikzai

HispanTV
by teleSUR/les-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.