US Bans Communist Immigrants From Ever Becoming US Citizens

New guidance on immigration laws released Friday by the United States Citizens and Immigration Services (USCIS) makes it almost impossible for members of a Communist or similar party to be granted permanent residence or U.S. citizenship.

In a policy alert issued October 2, USCIS announced: "In general, unless otherwise exempt, any intending immigrant who is a member or affiliate of the Communist Party or any other totalitarian party … domestic or foreign, is inadmissible to the United States."

The policy amendment, supposedly "part of a broader set of laws passed by Congress to address threats to the safety and security of the United States," effectively blocks members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from ever obtaining permanent residency or citizenship in the United States.

While the alert did not explicitly mention the CCP, which has more than 90 million members—and could impact millions more in Cuba, Vietnam, Laos, and elsewhere—the move adds a new dimension in Washington's ongoing aggression against the Chinese government and people, and the Left more broadly.

The policy builds on laws dating back to 1918, which classified communists and anarchists as security threats, and to 1950 when the Internal Security Act excluded foreign members of Communist or "totalitarian" parties from becoming naturalized U.S. citizens.

This is far from the first time that the U.S. has weaponized immigration policy for the sake of anti-communism.



And we wonder why the Chinese diaspora is dominated by anti-communist voices ready to serve as mouthpieces for U.S. empire. https://t.co/CavHWRAiZl — Qiao Collective (@qiaocollective) October 3, 2020

According to the Migration Policy Institute, there were 2.5 million Chinese immigrants in the U.S. in 2018, or 5.5% of the foreign-born population. 67,000 Chinese citizens were granted U.S. permanent residency that same year, ranking it third in the nation of origin behind Mexico and Cuba. To date, no official figures are detailing the numbers of CCP members who have residency or citizenship in the United States.

Claiming that any effort to separate the ruling CCP from the Chinese people was doomed to fail, Beijing slammed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's congratulations to "the people of China" on China's National Day, October 1. Earlier this year, US policymakers even considered banning entry into the United States for all CCP members, Reuters reported; the move was deemed too risky to follow through. However, like almost all Chinese government officials, most executives of state-owned enterprises and officials at public institutions are members of the CCP.