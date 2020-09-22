President Xi: 'China Will Not Fight Either Cold War or Hot War'

"China is committed to peaceful, open, cooperative, and common development. We will never seek hegemony, expansion, or spheres of influence," Xi Jinping said.

In his message to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, China’s President Xi Jinping emphasized that his country will not engage in any "hot or cold" war and insisted that his nation seeks a world order based on cooperation and multilateralism.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump reignited his hostilities against the Asian nation by demanding that China be held accountable for "infecting the world" with COVID-19. He also said that Chinese carbon emissions are "almost double that of US emissions and are growing rapidly."

In contrast to the Republican politician's nationalist rhetoric, President Xi reiterated that China supports the multilateral system and seeks international solidarity.

"We must see ourselves as members of the same great family. We must pursue forms of cooperation through which we all win. We must put ourselves above ideological disputes and not fall into the trap of the war of civilizations," the Chinese leader said.

Regarding the "trade war" unleashed by Trump against his country, Xi insisted that globalization is an incontestable reality and the severing of economic ties between economies is not good. Instead, nations should work to solve common challenges and compete with each other while respecting basic parameters of coexistence.

“We should not dodge the challenges of economic globalization. Instead, we must face up to major issues such as the wealth gap and the development divide,” he added, as reported by local outlet CGTN.

“Countries may engage in competition, but it should be positive and healthy. When in competition, countries should not breach the moral standard and should comply with international norms."