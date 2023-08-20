Hilary Weakens to Tropical Storm as Arrives in Northern Mexico

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said that authorities are mainly attending the populations of the municipality of Mulegé and its surroundings, in Baja California Sur.

Hilary weakened on Sunday, to tropical storm and left minor damages, as well as power outages in the northwestern area of Mexico, after its passage as a hurricane in the Baja California peninsula.

The National Coordination of Civil Protection reported in a statement that in some coastal communities of the Pacific, in the state of Baja California Sur, there are houses of flimsy construction damaged, while in La Bocana and Punta Abreojos there are affectations in banks and light flooding due to storm surge.

"A prevention zone is maintained due to the effects of Hilary from Punta Abreojos, Baja California Sur, to Cabo San Quintín, Baja California," the statement said.

According to the government institution, the state-owned Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) carried out a preventive power outage in the region while it evaluates the infrastructure.

Hilary was located 350 kilometers south-southeast of San Diego, in the U.S. state of California, with maximum winds of 110 kilometers per hour in a north-northwest direction.

In social networks AMLO pointed out that "although the hurricane has degraded, it is raining very hard." The president added that crews from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport and the CFE are working to restore communications and service in the area.

Hilary strengthened in the last few days to reach category 4, although experts predicted that it would weaken as it approached the United States.