US: 3 Years in Prison for Thomas Lane in George Floyd's Murder

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane was sentenced to three years in prison today.

Thomas Lane, aged 39, was one of four Minneapolis police officers involved in the deadly arrest of black man George Floyd on May 25, 2022.

Lane, who is already serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence in a Colorado federal prison on federal charges of violating Floyd's civil rights, will serve his sentences concurrently.

The sentence was handed down as part of a plea deal on a manslaughter charge for the 2020 murder of George Floyd. The former police officer pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting the murder in May.



Derek Chauvin, convicted of murdering Floyd and violating his civil rights, has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison. Tou Thao and Alexander Keung, also implicated, will go on trial in October in Hennepin County after pleading not guilty to state charges of aiding and abetting Floyd's murder.

In federal court, Thao and Keung were convicted of violating Floyd's civil rights. Keung was sentenced to three years in prison, while Thao received three and a half years.

Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of handcuffed and dying Floyd for over nine minutes, while Lane and Kueng helped restrain Floyd's legs and buttocks. Thao held back horror-stricken bystanders who shouted at the officers to let Floyd go.

Videos of the brutal arrest went viral and led to daily racial justice protests against racism and police brutality in cities across the country.