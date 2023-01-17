'US & NATO Are in Proxy War Against Russia', Croatian President

"Sanctions are absurd and we can achieve nothing using them," Milanovic said, adding that the U.S. and NATO "are shifting from one war to another."

While addressing a conference in the city of Vukovar, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said that the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are engaged in a proxy war against Russia through Ukraine.

"Washington and NATO are waging a proxy war against Russia through Ukraine," Milanovic said, and slammed Western sanctions against Russia.

"The plan should not be about removing Putin. The plan should not be about sanctions. Sanctions are absurd and we can achieve nothing using them," he said, adding that the U.S. and NATO "are shifting from one war to another."

The decision on the training of Ukrainian soldiers or any involvement in the Ukrainian conflict should be the choice of Croatia, instead of being imposed on by the bigger powers, Milanovic said.

It’s actually been 9 years since the US took over Ukraine as a base for bio weapons development, and since NATO began arming Ukraine for the proxy war against Russia. pic.twitter.com/B5TEervL6m — Ezekiel Montagne (@Ezekiel3_1718) January 17, 2023

"What should we be? American slaves?" said Milanovic, who has repeatedly voiced his opposition to his country's participation in the training of Ukrainian soldiers, claiming that it was "legally doubtful."

"Several NATO member states, including the U.S., UK and France have recently increased their involvement in the Ukraine War – with additional financial and military commitments," recalled the British newspaper Express.

"It follows a barrage of economic sanctions which have been issued to the Kremlin since the start of the war on Feb. 24, 2022," it added.