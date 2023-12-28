UNICEF Denounces Deadly Christmas Attack on Haitian Family

Between July and September, the National Police registered 1,239 homicides, compared to 577 in the same period in 2022.

On Wednesday, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) denounced the deadly attack on a family in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, which left two children dead.

The incident, carried out by an armed group, also resulted in the kidnapping of four family members in the district of Croix de Bouquet during Christmas.

The UNICEF office in Port-au-Prince denounced the incident and assured that, unfortunately, these murders are not isolated.

From July to September 2023 alone, Haiti was the scene of 88 grave violations of children's rights, 37 of which resulted in tragic loss of life or injuries during armed conflicts, said Bruno Maes, the agency's country head.

La crisis en Haití���� se refleja en la necesidad apremiante de agua y saneamiento para 3.4 millones de niños, niñas, adolescentes y sus familias.



UNICEF y sus aliados están redoblando esfuerzos por proteger a niños, niñas y sus familias brindando apoyo vital.#HAC2024 — UNICEF Latin America (@uniceflac) December 28, 2023

The tweet reads, "The crisis in Haiti is reflected in the urgent need for water and sanitation for 3.4 million children and their families. UNICEF and partners are redoubling efforts to protect children and their families by providing vital support."

Meanwhile, kidnappings rose to 701 victims, an increase of 244 percent.

In areas controlled by armed groups, places such as schools, health facilities and protection services have also been attacked.

Rampant gang violence, mainly affecting the capital, continues to plague the country, where nearly half of the population, approximately five million people, are in need of humanitarian support.

The UNICEF representative said that serious crimes, including homicides and kidnappings, are increasing at an unprecedented rate, particularly in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area and the Artibonite department.