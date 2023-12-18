Haiti: Threats to Peace and Security Under UN Review

Dennis Francis called on the international community to come to the aid of the Haitian people.

On Monday, the President of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis, will discuss threats to peace and security in Haiti at a meeting convened to rally the support of the international community.

The meeting pursues an approach of international support in the difficult context for the Caribbean country, particularly due to violence, according to the political forum's convocation.

The debate comes after Francis' official visit to Haiti on November 21 and 22 to convey the support of the United Nations to the Haitians and his insistence for the formation of a multinational security force for the nation.

To this end, the presidents of the UN Economic and Social Council, Paula Narváez, and of the Security Council, José Javier de la Gasca, also permanent ambassadors of Chile and Ecuador, respectively, will also participate in this Monday's meeting.

Upon my return from Haiti and having reflected on what I witnessed and heard – I felt a heavy duty of responsibility to organize today’s briefing.



This violence in Haiti clearly needs to stop – and we cannot be credible, as the UN and the international community, to just look… pic.twitter.com/nRoQ0qZgxz — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) December 18, 2023

After concluding his two-day official visit to Haiti, the President of the General Assembly called on the international community to come to the aid of the Haitian people.

Francis insisted that he could not wait any longer, after holding several meetings with political leaders and representatives of civil society in the country.

"The world needs to help the Haitian people stop the violence and work with them for the peace, progress and prosperity of Haiti, a country full of potential," he urged in a message posted on the social network X.