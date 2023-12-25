Haiti: Clean-up Work Begins in Metropolitan Area Communes

According to official data, five years after receiving approval for a $34.8 million waste cleanup project, Cap-Haitien authorities kicked off the massive effort with a groundbreaking ceremony.

Jude Édouard Pierre, mayor of Carrefour, a municipality on the southern outskirts of the capital, started the cleanup work on Monday to improve the image of the town.

These clean-up operations are an initiative of the central government in six communes of the metropolitan area of this capital to improve its image in the midst of a period of material and economic difficulties.

Pierre assured the press that the Prime Minister's office and the Ministry of Public Works are involved in the project, as well as the Ministries of Interior and Environment, which made equipment and fuel available for localities.

"For a year now, I have been looking for material, in particular an excavator. In addition to the Step Over the canal in La Marine, which is quite a challenge, at least five others will be cleaned," the official explained.

BON NEWS! Cap-Haitien, Haiti ���� as you know is overrun by trash. The city launched on December 11, 2023 the BIGGEST waste management project *approved 5-yrs ago. Mayor Yvrose Pierre calls for collective action, inviting local businesses, citizens and orgs to join this initiative. https://t.co/TtZWH8PcjE — Bettinna ⚔️ ���� #BwaKale (@bettinna) December 15, 2023

He added that when the country improves its security indexes, projects like this will be needed on a large scale, in addition to the construction of incinerators to solve solid waste problems.

"The success of the project will depend on the participation of the entire community, thus creating a synergy between the government, the private sector and civil society," said the mayor of Cap-Haïtien, Yvrose Pierre.