On Wednesday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to condemn Russia over referendums in four formerly Ukrainian regions, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye.

A total of 143 countries voted in favor of the resolution, while five nations opposed it and 35 abstained from voting.

For its part, Russia believes that the United Nations has become polarized and is pushing against Moscow, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasili Nebenzia said on Monday.

On September 30, Russia and the leaders of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions signed agreements on accession to Russian territory.

This after Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye held referendums from September 23-27 to decide their accession to Russia, with massive population participation, and 'yes' won by an absolute majority in all four territories.

The four territories declared that they sought to join Russia to ensure their inhabitants' security and stop attacks by the Ukrainian government, with weapons supplied by the US and other North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries.