Russia Deploys Offensive in Response to Crimea Bridge Attack

"Russia's responses will be harsh and their scale will correspond to the level of threats posed to the Russian Federation," President Putin warned.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin confirmed that the Russian army has launched an offensive against the Ukrainian military infrastructure in response to the terrorist act perpetrated on the Crimean bridge.

“Due to its actions, the Kyiv regime has put itself on the same level as the most heinous international terrorist movements. It is simply impossible to leave such crimes unaddressed,” he said.

"Crimea bridge blast is an act of terrorism. Ukraine's special forces behind the bridge attack. Ukraine has also tried to blow up Turkish Stream pipeline."

"In case of new attempts to organize attacks on our territory, Russia's responses will be harsh and their scale will correspond to the level of threats posed to the Russian Federation," Putin stressed.



The Defense Ministry explained that Russian forces are deploying massive attacks with high-precision weapons against facilities of the Ukrainian military command as well as against power and communications infrastructure.

The number two of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev assured that the massive attacks against Ukraine were only a "first episode" in a process that leads to the "total dismantling" of Ukrainian political power.

"The security situation throughout Ukraine is highly volatile and conditions can deteriorate without warning," the US embassy in Ukraine said, urging US citizens to leave Ukraine immediately using available ground transportation.

Reacting to the Russian actions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on European countries for a "tough" response to Russia following missile attacks on several Ukrainian cities. So far, Russian actions have caused 10 deaths and some 60 people injuries across the country, according to Russian authorities.