The attack on the Kerch Strait Bridge was organized by the Director of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

On Wednesday, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the arrest of eight people involved in the bomb attack on the Crimean bridge on October 8.

Among the detainees are five Russians and three people from Ukraine and Armenia. So far, the Russian authorities have identified the participation of 12 people in the terrorist attack.

The FSB and the Investigative Committee found that the attack on the Crimean bridge was organized by the Director of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

The explosive device placed in the truck that exploded on the bridge left Odessa in early August for the Bulgarian city of Ruse. Subsequently, the explosive material was transferred to Armenia, from where it entered Russia and was unloaded at a wholesale center in Armavir City.

In this city, the cargo documentation was altered in order to transport the explosives to Simferopol, the second-largest city in the Crimean Peninsula. From there, the truck headed towards its final objective, the Kerch Strait Bridge.

Two sections of highway collapsed as a result of the bridge explosion. After this terrorist attack, Russian forces carried out retaliatory actions against Ukrainian energy, military, and communication facilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that his country will respond proportionally if the Ukrainian government continues to carry out attacks on Russian territory.