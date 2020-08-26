UNESCO Chief Travels to Lebanon to Show Support After Blast

The director-general of the United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Audrey Azoulay, has traveled to Lebanon Wednesday to show the agency's support after the catastrophic impact of the August 4 blast on education and culture.

UNESCO announced that Azoulay's official two-day visit would comprise of exchanges with officials and citizens affected by the tragic explosion in the Beirut port, which has caused at least 181 deaths, injured 6,000 people, provoked $10-15 billion in property damage and left around 300,000 individuals homeless.

The August 4 explosion, provoked by 27,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, impacted over 8,000 buildings, including a reported 160 educational centers, which could deprive up to 85,000 students the right to education.

Azoulay confirmed that investment in education and culture would be at the center of the reconstruction efforts, as 640 historic buildings were also damaged, 60 of which are at risk for collapse.

From the ancient temples of Baalbek to the wide Qadisha Valley, #Lebanon is home to 5 #WorldHeritage sites that reveal thousands of years of history.



More than ever, we must protect this source of strength & resilience for the Lebanese people: https://t.co/DTC8eODFIA #ForBeirut pic.twitter.com/h8EWU5qTsb — UNESCO (@UNESCO) August 26, 2020

The UNESCO chief's program includes visits to the schools and historic buildings in Beirut damaged by the blast and will end her stay with a press conference in the city's central district, Gemmayzeh.

Azoulay stated: "The Lebanese people can count on UNESCO's support in mobilizing all actors and helping preserve the rich cultural life and heritage of Beirut."

Despite the Lebanese government's promise to carry out a swift investigation as to how the ammonium nitrate, which had been stored unsafely in a warehouse since 2014, exploded, over 40 United Nations experts, as well as numerous victims groups, have called for a prompt and independent investigation that must be free of any undue influence.