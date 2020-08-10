Lebanon: The Cabinet Resigns After Massive Protests

Thousands of citizens have been demanding the resignation of President Michel Aoun.

Lebanon's Health Minister Hamad Hassan Monday announced the Cabinet resignation amidst protests in Beirut against the political and economic crisis.

"All the 20 Cabinet members resigned," Hamad said at the end of a ministers meeting on Monday.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab will present the resignment on behalf of the cabinet members at the Presidential Palace.

Diab will address the country at 19h30 local time. It is expected that this he also announces his resignation.

The news came after a weekend of intense protests, which were sprayed with tear gas by the police in an attempt to contain the crowd.

On August 3, one day before the explosion in Beirut, Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti became the first official to resign. "We are at risk of becoming a failed state," he assured.

CCTV footage from a shop in Beirut showing the impact of the explosion in Beirut #Lebanon #Beirut pic.twitter.com/650AUKaCX3 — CNW (@ConflictsW) August 6, 2020