The World Food Program to Expand Its Aid to Lebanon

The explosion in the port of Beirut affected the infrastructure for the storage of basic foods.

The World Food Program (WFP) Tuesday announced that it will increase its donations to Lebanon to alleviate the situation of those most affected by the explosion at Beirut’s port.

The WFP will send 50,000 tonnes of wheat flour to the Arab country to stabilize the national supply and ensure there is no food shortage.

In addition to the fact that the Lebanese government does not have stored grain, the country only had one silo, which was destroyed by the accident. Current flour reserves are estimated to cover the market needs for only about six weeks.

The WFP considers that at least US$235 million is needed to provide food support to the most vulnerable groups.

Every moment counts.

Every action counts. @UN system like @WFP working 24/7 for the people of Lebanon on the ground in #Beirut and beyond. https://t.co/umt32dEjpv — Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) August 9, 2020

France will also help with a donation of 500 tonnes of wheat flour. On Sunday, the first consignment of 250 tonnes left the Toulon Port aboard a navy vessel, and the rest of the flour was due to be shipped on Tuesday.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that there are over 884,000 registered Syrian refugees living in Lebanon. Most of them are fleeing the ongoing war affecting their country.

On August 4, tons of ammonium nitrate caught fire and caused a devastating explosion in Beirut. The disaster generated 135 deaths, around 4,000 injuries, and over 300,000 homeless people.