UN Warns About Humanitarian Situation in Yemen

Joyce Msuya, UN assistant secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and deputy emergency relief coordinator, warned Monday that the humanitarian situation in Yemen is expected to worsen, calling on the international community to take action.

"Yemen's humanitarian catastrophe is about to get much worse," she said, adding that the temporary truce represents a landmark step forward. "But the truce alone will not be enough to stop what we fear is coming. Humanitarian needs across the country, including the risk of famine in some areas, could rise sharply in the coming weeks and months. The international community must act quickly and decisively to stop this," Msuya said.

She emphasized the need to protect Yemen's economy from internal challenges and the effects of Ukraine's military conflict, which remains urgent. The exchange rate continues to fall; it is an important factor that depends on how much food people can afford to eat.

According to the UN official, the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine is also threatening supply chains that bring in Yemen's food, which roughly 90 percent is imported. At least half of the wheat consumed in the country last year came from Russia and Ukraine, which supply was cut off in February.

She announced that Yemen's UN response plan had received just over 1.1 billion dollars, representing at least 27 percent of what is needed.

"We know budgets are tight, and we deeply appreciate everyone's contributions. But we also have a responsibility to say clearly: aid agencies are dangerously under-resourced for what we fear is coming. Hunger is worse than ever, and yet the World Food Programme was forced to cut rations for millions of people several weeks ago due to funding gaps. That was the second major food cut in just six months," said Msuya.