UN: South Sudan Leaders Must Arrange an Elections Roadmap

On Friday, the United Nations called on the South Sudanese leaders for agreeing on a roadmap for fair and credible elections.

Nicholas Haysom, the representative of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), urged the leaders of South Sudan to cooperate in paving the way for free, fair, and credible elections.

The UN representative to the African country emphasized the fact that stability has not been easy to achieve in the country, highlighting that critical months are approaching in light of the upcoming end of the transitional period.

"Now is the time for national leaders to redouble their efforts to agree on a roadmap - with clear benchmarks, timelines, and priorities - to pave the way toward free, fair, and credible elections," said Haysom in a statement.

He ratified his devotion to keeping peace in South Sudan, promising to continue on the track of promoting safety and security for the people. The UN's top official also aspires to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, and support the return of displaced families and refugees.

Statement on the 11th Anniversary of South Sudan’s Independence from the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS, Nicholas Haysom - https://t.co/pI4THTEnkh pic.twitter.com/Rq1uuS6S71 — Africans Building Africa (@AfricansBA) July 8, 2022

"Together, let us make peace gains irreversible and build the prosperous future to which all South Sudanese women, men, and children aspire," added Haysom.