United Nations: Growing Violence in Colombia

The United Nations said that the increasing violence in Colombia is a matter of concern, noting that severe violent acts have recently occurred in several Colombian departments, namely Choco, Putumayo and Arauca.

According to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' report on this issue, this surge in violence has severely affected the civilian population, including the indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities.

The secretary-general said that the situation is worsened by confrontations between the National Liberation Army and former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army (FARC-EP).

In this respect, Guterres said that the security situation of ex-members of the FARC-EP is worrying, stating that the number of murdered former members stands at 315 since the Peace Agreement was signed in September 2016. He added that 11 of those crimes had taken place in the last three months.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs informed about the forced displacement of more than 13 000 people in Colombia this year between January 1 and March 15.

La paz progresa en Colombia pero todavía es vulnerable a la violencia remanente de décadas de conflicto armado, con desplazamientos y muertes en varios de sus departamentos, señala un nuevo balance publicado por @antonioguterres https://t.co/JSys3NluPn pic.twitter.com/wczOe5uSaw — IPS Agencia de Noticias (@ipsnoticias) April 6, 2022

Peace is progressing in Colombia, but it is still vulnerable to the violence left over from decades of armed conflict, with displacement and deaths in several of its departments, says a new report card published by Antonio Guterres.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, for its part, was informed of the murders of 43 activists and social leaders, among them four women.

The UN Verification Mission said that genuine efforts are needed to ensure the consolidation of security all over the country in the comprehensive manner outlined in the peace agreements.