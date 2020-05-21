UN Under-Secretary Condemns US Sanctions Against Venezuela

"The U.S. has a history of treating Latin America as its backyard," Russia's permanent representative Polyansky noted at the UN Security Council session on Wednesday.

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo Wednesday affirmed that U.S. sanctions against Venezuela exacerbate the situation of the Bolivarian people amid the pandemic.

At the opening of the UN Security Council (UNSC) session, which debated the failed attempt at a maritime incursion against Venezuela, DiCarlo emphasized that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeatedly called for a negotiated solution among Venezuelans.

"There is great concern regarding the confrontation and the absence of serious negotiations among the main political parties in Venezuela, especially amid the pandemic's potentially far-reaching effects," DiCarlo said and rejected the politicization of humanitarian aid.

"The humanitarian aid provided by the UN and our partners throughout the country is governed by the principles of independence, humanity, neutrality, and impartiality."

She added that the United Nations is convinced that a true negotiation between the main political actors in Venezuela "is the only way to go."

For this reason, DiCarlo reiterated that an “agreement that strengthens democratic governance” is required and urged all member states to support this appeal.

In the early hours of May 3, a group of mercenaries led by former US soldiers attempted to enter Venezuela aboard speedboats that departed from Colombia. So far, the Bolivarian authorities have detained over 40 implicated in this failed armed incursion.

At the UNSC session, Russia's permanent representative Dmitry Polyansky noted that the U.S.-backed armed incursion violates the 1991 Declaration on the Inadmissibility of Intervention in the Domestic Affairs of States.

"Unfortunately, the United States has a history of treating Latin America as its backyard. That happened in Cuba in 1961 and then with President Salvador Allende in 1973," he commented.