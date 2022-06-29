African Union Calls for Restraint Over Ethiopia-Sudan Dispute

Ethiopia and Sudan are currently accusing each other of "provocations" over a deadly border incident that happened last week.

On Wednesday, the Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat called on Ethiopia and Sudan to exercise restraint and initiate a dialogue regarding their border dispute.

Mahamat is following with deep concern the escalating military tension between Ethiopia and Sudan and deeply regrets the loss of life at their common border. He appeals for complete refrain from any military action whatever its origin and calls for dialogue between the two countries to solve any dispute.

"The chairperson notes the recent border skirmishes should not scuttle the diplomatic solutions being sought to resolve ongoing internal challenges in the two AU member states."

Mahamat urged both countries to continue to contribute to a peaceful resolution of the border dispute under the auspices of the AU Border Program while calling on the two veteran members of the continental organization to end all hostilities in the interest of regional stability and collective security.

Conflict in #Ethiopia interrupted 5-year-old Melat’s education. Her family fled to #Sudan. She now goes to @NRC_EAY school along with 2,400 other children in Um Rakuba camp. Offering education to children forced to flee is a vital part of our mission. #WithRefugees pic.twitter.com/ChXXaFQx2y — NRC (@NRC_Norway) June 20, 2022

Ethiopia and Sudan are currently accusing each other of "provocations" over a deadly border incident that happened last week. On Monday, Sudan filed a complaint to the United Nations Security Council against Ethiopia, while Sudan decided to recall its ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations and to summon the Ethiopian ambassador in Khartoum to inform him of Sudan's condemnation.

On Tuesday, the Ethiopian army rejected allegations that it executed seven captive Sudanese soldiers and instead accused Sudan of engaging in military provocations against Ethiopia. UN Secretary Antonio Guterres has urged Sudan and Ethiopia to take concrete steps to defuse tensions and peacefully resolve their differences over the Al-Fashaqa border area.

Ethiopia and Sudan have longstanding competing claims over the Al-Fashaqa border region, an area of fertile land settled by Ethiopian farmers that Sudan claims is within its boundary.