Niger: At Least 2 Deaths in Aftermath of Elections

Interior Minister Alkache Alhada told reporters that 468 people had been arrested since the demonstration begun on Tuesday and confirmed two deaths during the Thursday riots.

At least two people were killed on Thursday in Niger during protests in the aftermath of last Sunday's elections. The Nigerian Party for Democracy candidate Mohamed Bazoum has been declared the winner.

Supporters of the losing candidate Mahamane Ousmane have refused to accept the official results alleging fraud. On Thursday, the demonstrators set buildings on fire and threw stones at the police. The security forces fired back tear gas to disperse the crowds.

���� Protests continue in Niger after Mahamane Ousmane claims that he was the real winner of the run-off presidential elections pic.twitter.com/ZyaXoQoyng — FreeFireNewsWire (@FreeFireNewsWi1) February 25, 2021

The official also blamed the opposition leader Hama Amadou for the violence. "He is being sought, and as usual, he is on the run, but we will find him," the official pledge. This far the observer mission from the Economic Community of West African States said that the elections took place "under free, fair, credible and transparent conditions."