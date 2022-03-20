Guterres Asserts Financial System Impedes Global Equality

"The global financial system was designed by the rich and powerful to benefit the rich and powerful," said the secretary of the multilateral organization.

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, asserted this Saturday that the model of the international financial system prevents the construction of a more equitable and egalitarian world.

At the same time, Guterres detailed that this financial system is designed to maintain deep social inequalities, "it [the financial system] is not conducive to fostering development," he added.

"All countries deserve a leveled playing field to unlock their human potential and build strong economies," the Portuguese diplomat emphasized.

At UN General Assembly debate on the least developed countries (#LDCs) Sec. General @antonioguterres condemns "morally corrupt global financial system" that punishes developing countries and promotes inequalities. #SDGs #debt #IMFAfrica https://t.co/0jREFS3uo8 — Roberto Bissio (@RBissio) March 18, 2022

Alluding to the situation of migrants, Guterres also took aim at the hegemonic powers, pointing out that it was they who drew border lines to discriminate against human beings, "borders should not be redrawn at the whim of the great powers," he added.

"Territorial integrity and sovereignty are sacrosanct, both for small and large states," reiterated the UN Secretary General.