African Union Summit to Discuss Development and Governance

The XXXV Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union will occur this Saturday and Sunday in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. It will be held in person for the first time since 2020.

In addition to food policies, critical issues on the agenda include the coups d'état that have occurred in recent months in nations such as Sudan, Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.

During the AU Foreign Ministers' meeting held last Wednesday, the chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, rejected "the resurgence of unconstitutional changes of government that have multiplied dangerously in recent months."

The diplomat also added that the proliferation of unconstitutional and illegitimate governments, plus the expansion of terrorist movements, represent "a declared desire to destabilize States largely weakened by deficiencies in political, economic and social governance."

Another of the essential issues to be discussed during the regular summit of heads of state and government is the impact of Covid-19 on the African continent. The cumulative number of infections to date is around 10.9 million, with 239,000 deaths.

However, only 11.3 percent of its population has completed the vaccination schedule, according to the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

In this regard, the pandemic has had a profound socioeconomic impact and has negatively affected the African population.

Issues such as the internal situation in Ethiopia, the AU's link with Israel, the Morocco-Algeria conflict, forced displacement and the effects of climate change are also expected to be on the table.