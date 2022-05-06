UN Russian Envoy: Economic World War Taking Place

The Russian UN envoy noted there are vested interests in certain circles that have sought for a long time to transform Ukraine into a bridgehead for a battle with Russia.

The Russian permanent representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine that a world war is currently taking place at an economic level in light of the measures taken against Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine.

Judging by the speed with which the economic war against Russia was unleashed, the West has been preparing for it for a long time, Nebenzia said on Thursday.

“This is not a war in Ukraine, contrary to what you say, this is a proxy war of the collective West against the Russian Federation. It is as if you were eagerly awaiting this moment to unleash repression against Russia. And if we were to talk about world war then, without a doubt, it is being waged at the economic level today,” Nebenzia said.

The Russian envoy noted there are vested interests in certain circles that have sought for a long time to transform Ukraine into a bridgehead for a battle with Russia, and they have done everything possible to achieve this goal ever since Ukraine became independent 30 years ago.

Nebenzia stressed that Russia does not hold any illusions at present or had in the past, about the plans by the West to have Ukraine become a member of NATO, as rampantly overlook Russia's proposals and suggestions regarding Europe's security.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. In response, Western nations imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia.