UN Relief Chief: Humanitarian Situation in Sudan Deteriorating

On Thursday, in an official statement, UN relief chief Martin Griffiths said that the humanitarian situation across Sudan continues to deteriorate as the conflict in the country enters its third month.

Official data show that around 1.7 million people are internally displaced, close to half a million people have sought refuge outside Sudan, hundreds of civilians have been killed and thousands have been injured.

"I am particularly worried about conditions in Darfur, where people are trapped in a living nightmare," Griffiths said.

“Looting of medical and humanitarian assets continues on a massive scale. Farmers are unable to reach their land, which further raises the risk of food insecurity. And there has been a spike in reports of gender-based violence,” he stated.

In his statement, Griffiths noted that “in addition to dire humanitarian situations, inter-communal violence is spreading in Darfur, threatening to reignite the ethnic tensions that stoked the deadly conflict there 20 years ago”

According to the statement, humanitarian partners, including local organizations, have been “doing their utmost to deliver aid, replenish stocks of life-saving supplies such as food and medicine, and provide water and nutrition services.” However, the violence is “hampering their efforts.”

"Darfur is rapidly spiraling into a humanitarian calamity. The world cannot allow this to happen. Not again," said Griffiths, referring to the ethnic tensions that caused great conflict in Darfur 20 years ago.