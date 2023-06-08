Saudi Arabia Condemns Attack On Its Embassy In Sudan

The attack involved the destruction of property and homes of Saudi employees.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned the attack on the Saudi embassy in Sudan's capital Khartoum by armed groups who stormed and vandalized its building.

The ministry raised in a statement "the Kingdom's total rejection of all forms of violence and sabotage against diplomatic missions and representations."

It also raised "the importance of confronting these armed groups who seek to undermine the return of security and stability to Sudan and its people."

The attack, which involved the destruction of property and homes of Saudi employees, came a day after Bahrain's Foreign Ministry announced that an armed group had stormed and vandalized the country's embassy and ambassador's house in Khartoum.

These acts of vandalism come amid clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that have plagued Sudan's capital Khartoum and other areas since April 15.

According to the Sudanese Medical Union, at least 863 civilians have been killed, thousands more have been injured, and a mass exodus has been unleashed.

Ceasefire talks began in early May in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah. There have been numerous breaches of the agreed truces as the parties involved accuse each other of inciting the conflict.