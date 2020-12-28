UN Rapporteur To Analyze Impacts of US Sanctions on Venezuela

For more than a decade, the Bolivarian nation has been the victim of economic bullying from the U.S. government.

Following an invitation of President Nicolas Maduro's administration, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, Alena Douhan, will undertake an official visit to country in February 2021.

The Special Rapporteur and her team will collect information and hold a series of meetings with Government authorities, social organizations, private sector, and opposition.

Currently, Douhan is seeking the views of all relevant stakeholders to inform the thematic and geographical focus of the visit and subsequent reporting.

She will present a public report on her visit to the United Nations Human Rights Council during its 48th Session in Sep. 2021.

In Sep. 2014, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution stressing that unilateral coercive measures are contrary to international law, international humanitarian law, the UN Charter, and the norms and principles governing peaceful relations among States.

The resolution on "Human Rights and Unilateral Coercive Measures" also highlights that "on long-term, these measures may result in social problems and raise humanitarian concerns in the States targeted," the OHCHR recalled.

For more than a decade, Venezuela has been the victim of economic bullying from the U.S. government, which has supported various types of initiatives to overthrow the Bolivarian revolution started by the late President Hugo Chavez (1999-2013).