UN Overwhelmingly Votes in Favor of Resolution Ending US Blockade Against Cuba

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday overwhelming voted in favor of the resolution demanding the ending of the U.S. blockade against Cuba with 187 countries voting in favor, three against while two countries abstained.

The nations still promoting the continuation of the financial, economic and trade blockade are the United States, Israel and Brazil.

For the first time in its diplomatic history, Brazil openly joined the U.S. agenda against the Cuban revolution, which triggered strong criticism against President Jair Bolsonaro in progressive media in Brazil.

"Under the Bolsonaro administration, our Foreign Affairs Ministry acts as a branch of the U.S. Department of State. Nevertheless, even acting as a colony, Brazil has obtained no economic gains, quite the opposite," local outlet Brasil 247 commented.

"The Brazilian position is unprecedented and alters the diplomatic position that Brazil has maintained since 1992, when the condemnation of the embargo was voted for the first time."

"The Cuban revolution, which has inspired revolutionaries around the world, is a symbol of struggle hated to the death by right-wingers such as Trump and Bolsonaro," outlet Esquerda Diario said.

"Brazil's attitude shift displays its government's conservative extremism as well as the most servile and lackey submission to the U.S."

During the UNGA meeting, Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza recalled that the U.S. unilateral sanctions have failed to subdue the Cuban people.

"The blockade is the most emblematic example of the perversity of unilateral actions," Arreaza said and added that "the Cuban people's heroism and creativity are emblematic... the world's most powerful county has failed to defeat it after almost 60 years.”

The Venezuelan top diplomat also emphasized the need for developing countries to strengthen multilateralism and demand the end unilateral coercive measures.

“International relations should not be handled through political intolerance... the U.S. has no authority over sovereign states and its claim to convert its laws into universal laws is spurious,” he said.

On behalf of his government, Arreaza recalled that the Bolivarian nation remains in solidarity with the Cuban Revolution.

"We are here to accompany Cuba. The call to eliminate the blockade has been in effect over 28 years in a row​​​​​​​. It is the imperial insolence's arrogance versus the Cuban people's rebellion. Venezuela demands that this economic war cease."

