Cuba: Anti-Imperialist Solidarity Meeting Kicks Off in Havana

The event seeks to strengthen international solidarity with Cuba in the face of the U.S. blockade.

Over a thousand delegates from 80 countries began on Friday the "Anti-Imperialist Solidarity Meeting for Democracy and Against Neoliberalism" at the Convention Center in Havana.

During this three-day event, social activists, workers, peasants, women, indigenous peoples leaders, intellectuals and politicians will analyze the current offensive of the U.S. imperialism against the Latin American peoples.

Among the objectives of the event is the construction of proposals to strengthen international solidarity with the Cuban government and people in the face of the intensification of the U.S. economic, financial and commercial blockade.

Discussions will also cover the analysis of siege, destabilization and interference policies which the Donald Trump administration is carrying out against countries such as Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Aniversario XIX del Convenio Integral de Cooperación CUBA- VENEZUELA.

Gracias Fidel y Chávez

Gracias Revolución.

¡¡Viva la solidaridad entre los pueblos hermanos!!#SomosContinuidad #SomosCuba #Cuba pic.twitter.com/zB6a3IKGAn — Leonardo Ramírez Rodríguez (@LeonardoRR1962) October 31, 2019

"19th Anniversary of the Cuba-Venezuela Integral Cooperation Agreement. Thanks Fidel and Chavez. Thanks Revolution. Long live solidarity among brother peoples! We are continuity, we are Cuba."

In order to respond timely to the imperialist regional offensive, participants will discuss the features of the authoritarian neoliberalism which some Latin American governments are fostering.

The meeting was organized by the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Cuba's Workers Central, the Cuban Chapter of Social Movements and the Continental Journey for Democracy and Against Neoliberalism.

Among those attending the meeting are the Latin American Coordinator of Rural Organizations (CLOC), World March of Women (MMM), Trade Union Confederation of the Americas (CSA), Friends of the Earth (ATALC), South Jubilee, Martin Luther King Memorial Center and ALBA Movements.

The participants and their Cuban hosts will also take a cultural tour through one of the Havana's neighborhoods where they will attend a closing concert.