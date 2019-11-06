UN Members Debate US Blockade Against Cuba at 27th Assembly

According to Cuban official figures, the U.S.-driven blockade has brought losses to Cuba for US$4.3 billion from April 2018 to March 2019.

State members of the United Nations are once again debating on Wednesday for the 27th General Assembly about a vote on a resolution condemning the economic, financial and trade blockade that the United States has imposed on Cuba for more than 60 years.

Palestine's ambassador before the UN, Ria Mansur, said that Cuba has supported the development of other nations for decades.

He added that the blockade has affected directly the Cuban population and urged state members to put an end to it, arguing it was an obstacle for the country to meet with the goals set for the agenda 2030.

"In the name of the G77 + China and Palestine, we urge to end the blockade against Cuba, as this country has always been generous with their health and education programs, here and elsewhere across the continent'" he said.

Azerbaijan's ambassador Yasar Ayilev, said that U.S. sanctions against Cuba consisted of a violation of international law, and did not allow the country to participate in the international community.

He recalled that the blockade caused over 138 million economic loss for the island.

In the name of the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries, which he represents, he urged state members to end the blockade.

The Community of the Caribbean and Latin American States, or Caricom, also condemned the blockade through their Granada's representative Keisha McGuire, arguing that it destabilized not just the island, but the whole region.

"Cuba is not threatening anyone, the Caricom supports the Cuban sovereignty, the blockade violates international law and does not allow the integral development of the region," she said.

Russia's representative said that the U.S. strategy was "clearly targeting the governments that go against their interests."

México's representative Juan Gómez Camacho, added that Cuba was a strategic ally: "We have worked in order to deepen the commercial relations. Mexico is the fifth partner of the Caribbean island and our cooperation is consolidating."

The first time Cuba presented a draft resolution against the blockade was in 1991. On that occasion, however, it withdrew its proposal due to pressure from Washington on the member countries.

A year later, in 1992, Havana presented again its draft resolution and managed to obtain 59 votes in favor and 71 abstentions. The U.S., Israel, Albania and Paraguay voted against it.

In 2018, support for the resolution against the blockade was overwhelming: Cuba won 189 votes in favor, two against (the United States and Israel) and no abstention.