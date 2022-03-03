UN: Meeting to Focus on Ukraine's Human Rights Situation

On Thursday, the UN Human Rights Council (URC), held an urgent meeting to focus on Ukraine's current human rights situation.

The current council in Geneva, composed of 47 member countries gathered to arrange a mechanism intended to investigate alleged violations of international human rights and humanitarian law in Ukraine.

A draft resolution was issued by 37 of the member states, condemning Russian military actions, demanding the withdrawal of its troops from Ukrainian territory. The document called urgently for the establishment of an independent international commission of inquiry.

The resolution was supported by Ukraine, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The document requested the intervention of three independent experts to collect and preserve evidence of alleged violations of international law “to maximize the possibility of its admissibility in any future legal proceedings in national, regional, or international courts or tribunals that have, or may in the future have jurisdiction.”

Russian ambassador Gennady Gatilov, left, and Ukraine's ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko, far right, listen to a speech, during the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council about the Urgent Debate on the "situation of human rights in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression" pic.twitter.com/ICN9924rKJ — Abdulsatar Bochnak (@AbdulsatarBoch1) March 3, 2022

According to the findings of the commission of inquiry would allow whether to impose sanctions over the countries targeted, and could assist competent authorities in their efforts to investigate and prosecute cases.

The commissions of inquiry could assist the UN Security Council in whether the situation to refer to the International Criminal Court (ICC).