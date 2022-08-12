Guterres warned that military action near any nuclear power plant may result in a serious disaster affecting a large region. The sentiment is shared by Russia, which on Thursday reiterated its warnings about the situation.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued on Thursday a dire warning over escalation of military actions near Ukraine’s Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and called it “unacceptable”. He urged Kiev and Moscow to negotiate a pact to declare the area off-limits for any military action.

“I urge the parties to withdraw any military personnel and equipment from the plant and refrain from any further deployment of forces or equipment to the site,” the senior official insisted. “Instead, urgent agreement is needed at a technical level on a safe perimeter of demilitarization to ensure the safety of the area.”

The Zaporozhye plant, located in the Russia-controlled Ukrainian city of Energodar, has become the stage for a series of attacks over the past few weeks. Moscow accuses Kiev of launching artillery and drone strikes on the facility, branding these moves as “nuclear terrorism.”

Kiev has claimed that Russia was the one targeting the plant in an alleged plot to discredit Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia is using it as a military base, staging troops and heavy weapons there, Ukrainian officials said.

ตัวแทนถาวรของรัสเซียประจำ UN



“หากการโจมตีของ UAF ยังคงดำเนินต่อไป ระดับของภัยพิบัติของนิวเคลียร์ที่แท้จริงที่ ZNPP (Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant) แทบจะไม่สามารถจินตนาการได้เลยว่าจะเป็นอย่างไรในกรณีนี้ความรับผิดชอบทั้งหมดจะตกอยู่ที่ผู้สนับสนุนชาวตะวันตกของ Kyiv" pic.twitter.com/P69LZ2Cfac — ���� มณีแดง ���� (@EVILSAGAGemini) August 12, 2022

Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN “If the UAF attacks continue The scale of a real nuclear disaster at ZNPP (Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant) is almost unimaginable, in which case all the responsibility rests on Kyiv's Western supporters.”

The UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has not had access to the Zaporozhye plant since before Russia attacked Ukraine in late February. The reactors and other equipment are operated by Ukrainian staff, despite being under Russian control since the early weeks of the conflict. Attempts to organize an on-site international inspection to verify the site’s safety and security have been futile so far.

Moscow blamed the UN for the delay and said the organization’s department, which is responsible for security during official visits, was catering to Kiev by allowing it to continue its “provocations.” The Russian Foreign Ministry urged Guterres to intervene.

The secretary-general then called on “the parties to provide the IAEA mission with immediate, secure and unfettered access to the site” in his Thursday statement.

“Actions by the Kiev regime could lead to a disaster on a scale that would dwarf the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant,” Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Ivan Nechaev said during a news briefing.

The Russian diplomat reiterated calls for an IAEA inspection of the Zaporozhye plant, saying Russia was in favor of one.