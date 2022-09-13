Casaba Korosi Vows to Make Work of UNGA More Impact-Oriented

"I plan to pursue an integrated agenda of peace and security, human rights, and sustainability -- three mutually reinforcing goals," he said.

The president of the upcoming 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Csaba Korosi, vowed on Monday to build bridges and make the work of the Assembly more impact-oriented.

"We must continue to reform and transform the United Nations, including the General Assembly, and strengthen our cooperation through trust," he told reporters after taking the oath as UNGA president.

"My role will be to build bridges and make the work of the General Assembly more impact-oriented. I plan to pursue an integrated agenda of peace and security, human rights, and sustainability -- three mutually reinforcing goals. We must support each, or they will all fall," he said.

He said his priorities will be: stand firm on the basic principles of the UN Charter, make significant and measurable progress on the sustainability transformation, aim at integrated systemic solutions, enhance the role of science in decision-shaping, and increase solidarity.

"I invite all stakeholders to work together and enlarge common ground among member states and stakeholders," said Korosi.

"I will continue to coordinate efforts with the secretary-general, the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council and the other relevant UN bodies, and conduct impact-oriented and regular consultations with civil society, youth, scientific institutions, knowledge centers, faith-based organizations, private sector, and key financial institutions."

The 77th session of the General Assembly begins on Tuesday. The motto of Korosi's presidency is "Solutions through solidarity, sustainability, and science."