UN Humanitarian Workers Team Up in Libya to Help After Storm

Last Sunday's heavy rains have left at least 6,872 people dead and more than 10,000 missing in the North African country.

The UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Libya, Georgette Gagnon, has designated an emergency team to support local authorities and partners in the after the storm Daniel.

A 12-person UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination team has been deployed in Libya to support the world body's response to the massive flooding that has killed at least 6,872 people and more than 10,000 missing, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

In a press conference on Wednesday the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, expressed his deepest condolences and full solidarity with all those affected by the flooding in Libya and the deadly earthquake in Morocco.

"These heart-wrenching disasters have claimed thousands of lives and affected countless families and communities. The United Nations is mobilizing to support relief efforts, and we will work in any and every way we can with partners to help get emergency assistance to those who so desperately need it," the Secretary-General said.

The UN humanitarians said search-and-rescue operations continue in Libya, led by national agencies, the military, the Libyan Red Crescent and local volunteers.

For its part, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry announced today that it has dispatched the first Royal Jordanian Aviation relief plane carrying eleven tons of humanitarian aid to assist the victims in the Lebanese nation.